MIAMI (WSVN) - A Brightline train has come to a stop after an adult male was struck in Miami.

The incident occurred near the 79th Street and Northeast Fourth Avenue tracks, Monday morning.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – please avoid the area between N.E. 4th Ave – 5th Ave along N.E. 82nd Street due to a traffic crash involving a train vs pedestrian. KD. pic.twitter.com/QoM6QKAPWB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 15, 2023

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 34-year-old male was struck by the Brightline train and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

