HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found injured at a shopping center in Hialeah early Friday morning.

A significant police presence was seen at the Sunrise Plaza, located at the intersection of Palm Avenue and West 12th Street.

One witness said she saw a man on the ground, covered in blood when she was on a morning walk. She said she ran to a nearby gas station to call 911. It is unclear how the man sustained his injuries, but another witness said his wife heard gunshots around 3 a.m., suggesting the man may have been shot.

Video footage from earlier in the day showed the man being pulled out of an ambulance as he was taken into the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Hialeah Police officers were seen searching the plaza, focusing their attention in front of a dentist’s office where a black bag with blood on it was found at the business’s entrance. Crime scene investigators arrived around 5 a.m. to aid in the examination.

Details are limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

