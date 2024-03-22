HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a barbershop in Hialeah went up in flames and police are looking into whether two men are responsible.

The blaze at 60 W 49th St. reportedly started at 3:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Hialeah Fire officials said nearby businesses were also impacted by smoke emanating from the blaze.

According to police, they were told by eyewitnesses that two men were seen igniting the fire. Authorities have not yet confirmed that information.

However, surveillance video obtained by 7News from a smoke shop across the street appears to show two individuals setting the barbershop on fire and then fleeing.

Hialeah Police Department, Hialeah Fire Prevention Bureau, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.