MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people have died and two people are now in critical condition after a fire broke out in Medley.

A doorbell camera captured the scene when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 11350 NW South River Drive before 9 a.m., Tuesday after a deadly explosion.

“From what we’ve gathered so far, it seems the company is a welding company where they’re working on some heavy machinery. Right now, investigators are still trying to find out exactly what caused this combustion,” said Detective Luis Sierra with Miami-Dade Police.

7Skyforce hovered above as massive flames spread through several vehicles. Smoke could be seen from Broward County and some working nearby ran for cover.

“It was a very hazardous scenario,” said Danny Cardeso with MDFR. “You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down. That, coupled with five people in total needing rescue or needing care. It was a very challenging scene.”

Multiple vehicles were on fire, including what appeared to be a fuel carrier. The fire was reportedly caused by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Once fire officials had control over the flames, video footage showed a truck half burned.

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene.

“They were working on some heavy machinery,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Luis Sierra. “Sadly, two lives were lost today in this incident and another two are critical.”

One victim was airlifted and another was transported by ground to Ryder Trauma Center; both were said to be in critical condition.

Another person was treated on the scene.

A fourth victim was transported to Palmetto General Hospital for minor burns.

Florida Power and Light was called to the scene due to downed power lines.

The area opened up Tuesday night as the investigation continued.

