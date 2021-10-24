HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The discovery of two bodies in a Homestead neighborhood has triggered a death investigation.

According to Homestead Police, the bodies were found inside a resident located in a community near Campbell Drive and Northeast 33rd Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

It remains unclear how they were related.

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation.

