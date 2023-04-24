MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a chaotic ride in a Miami Gardens neighborhood that, witnesses said, ended in a crash involving two men, triggering questions from startled residents.

Area residents said the subjects drove into a yard along the 4400 block of Northwest 202nd Street, then bailed out, Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said the crash was preceded by even more mayhem.

“[They were] chasing someone into my yard,” said resident Jan Daniel.

Daniel said she received a call from her 82-year-old mother alerting her about the incident at around 6 p.m.

“Small SUV that went through the yard and exited through the back,” said Daniel.

Daniel said her mother told her police were chasing the Kia SUV that barreled through their yard.

“He didn’t realize it was a cul de sac, and there was no way out but to get through here,” said Daniel.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear what led up to the crash and whether or not arrests were made.

“We figured it would be a normal Sunday, and this happens,” said Daniel.

The Kia ended up down the street, near Northwest 39th Court and 201st Street.

Sunday night, 7News cameras captured the SUV on the flatbed of a tow truck at the scene.

Miami Gardens Police have not responded to 7News’ request for more information about the incident.

