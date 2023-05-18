SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves attempted to steal an ATM machine outside of a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the call came in around 3 a.m. Thursday after two people in a white truck attempted to haul the machine away.

Police were on the scene of the robbery at a Chase Bank located at 12610 S.W. 120th St. around 10 a.m. as they gathered evidence.

It is unconfirmed if any money or property was taken.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection to this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.