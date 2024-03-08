MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was evident in a Miami Gardens neighborhood following reports of both a shooting and a pedestrian being struck.

The shooting occurred along Northwest 179th Terrace near Northwest Sixth Avenue, leading authorities to surround heir investigation on a dark-colored sedan with its emergency lights activated.

Although the call originally came in as a shooting, another incident, just a few blocks away at the 18000 block of Northwest Sixth Place, detailed an incident involving a pedestrian being hit. It remains unclear if the two are connected.

Police confirmed that a woman, involved in one of the incidents, was airlifted to Aventura Hospital from the area.

Further details have not been provided at this time and officials are expected to release more information as the investigation progresses.

