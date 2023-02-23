OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in an Opa-Locka neighborhood after a 19-year-old brother shot and killed his 14-year-old sister.

Officers focused on a townhome in a gated community called Mirage at Sailboat Cove located at 14301 N.W. 17th Ave., Thursday.

Around 3 a.m., Miami-Dade Police Department officers and their Crime Scene Investigation team arrived at the scene.

Officials said they were not searching for any other suspects after they detained the 19-year-old man.

Opa-Locka police officers were also nearby as they helped investigate whether this was intentional or not.

Police tape surrounded the townhome and surrounding streets.

Family members of the teens were emotional as they heard the news.

A spokesperson for the MDPD is scheduled to arrive within the next hours to speak about the incident.

