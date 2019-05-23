Police investigate threat of mass shooting at Miami-Dade movie theater

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say they’re looking into a social media threat made against a movie theater in Miami-Dade.

The concerning post, made by @Seven_JC7 on Twitter, claims a “shooting massacre” will take place at AMC Tamiami 18.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the tweet with, “Hello, We take your concern very seriously. Your concern has been forwarded to the proper entity. Thank you,”

Hello, We take your concern very seriously. Your concern has been forwarded to the proper entity. Thank you ^CL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 23, 2019

The initial tweet received more than 160 replies, many of whom were tagging Miami-Dade Police and the FBI.

The department released a statement just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

“We are aware of a recent social media post warning of a mass shooting incident at a local movie theater. Open source research revealed various posts from the same Twitter profile making similar threats to locations in other U.S. cities.”

It went on to say the credibility of the threat is undetermined as of now.

They want to remind residents and visitors to report suspicious activities both online and in the real world.

If you have any information on this threat, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

