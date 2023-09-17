SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorbike overnight in SouthWest Miami-Dade.

Upon arrival, officials found a motorist of a motor scooter and another person on the scene who appeared to be injured after the reported crash at 2235 Southwest 8th Street around 3:46 a.m.

The scooter had two passengers that were thrown on impact. Both an adult male and an adult female were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The crash appeared to be a hit-and-run, according to police, involving another motorist who fled the scene.

Detectives are continuing their investigation as well as determining the circumstances surrounding this crash and the person involved who fled.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.