Police investigate SW Miami-Dade shooting involving teen

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred at 14790 Buchanan Street, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police vehicles have blocked off the street.

According to police, the 16-year-old got shot in the back and couldn’t feel anything below his waist.

The teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a spinal injury.

Police are searching for the two males who left the scene on their bikes.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

