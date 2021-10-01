MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have placed several buildings in the heart of downtown Miami on lockdown after a suspicious package was reported in the area.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene near Flagler Street and First Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

According to City of Miami Police, they received a call about a suspicious briefcase.

Officers have shut down several city blocks, while they continue to investigate.

