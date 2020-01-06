Police investigate shots fired in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating shots fired in the middle of a street in Opa-Locka.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Northwest 36th Avenue and 135th Street just before 1 p.m., Monday.

According to police, the shooting occurred as a result of a crash involving four vehicles.

One of the vehicles fled the scene and three remained.

Police tweeted photos of the three vehicles that stayed on scene, where one of the vehicles had nine bullets on the driver’s side door and the other two have bumper damage.

No injuries were reported.

OLPD was dispatched to NW 135 Street and NW 37 Ave. in reference to shots fired as the result of a traffic accident. The scene is active and NW 135 Street is shut down in both directions between Alexandria Dr and the NW 37 Ave. One vehicle fled the scene, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VMRmaZ4QwX — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) January 6, 2020

The intersection has been closed, as the investigation continues.

