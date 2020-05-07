Police investigate shots fired in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood close to the school board building.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire in the area on Northeast Miami Place and 14th Place, at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Several police units arrived and shut down the area near North Miami Avenue in search of the shooter.

Residents living in the area were blocked from going inside the buildings while police continued their search for the subject.

One man said he couldn’t go home because he was forced to wait outside.

“I was already inside,” David Csar said. “I was coming downstairs to grab my groceries from Publix, and as soon as I came downstairs, there were cops outside and whatnot, and they told us nobody can go back inside.”

It remains unclear if the shots were fired inside a building or outside.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about the shooter’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police immediately.

