Police investigate shooting that left 2 men wounded at Homestead bar

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two men were shot at a bar in Homestead.

Homestead Police officers responded to the shooting at El Diamanté Bar, located along Northeast Eighth Street and 12th Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Friday.

Authorities say the two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding the business, as well as marked police vehicles as detectives investigated.

No subjects are in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

