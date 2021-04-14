Police investigate shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the shooter that killed one person and injured two others at a bus stop in Hialeah Gardens.

The shooting happened on Okeechobee Road near Northwest 138th Street, at around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Cellphone video from one of the witnesses show the moments after he called 911, with the body of 21-year-old Matthew Stringer lying in the middle of the street, and other witnesses tending to the other victims.

Surveillance footage shows Stringer running for his life as shots were fired at around 2:20 p.m. outside of Home Depot before he was hit and killed in the middle of the street.

Seconds later, a man in black was seen sprinting through the parking lot of Home Depot.

The two other victims were both men. One of them was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the other was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Detectives now hope the public can help put the shooter in cuffs.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

