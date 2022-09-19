NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots fired on Interstate 95 left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and the driver was shaken up.

A woman drove northbound on I-95 as she was about to take the NW 125th Street exit off the interstate just before 11 a.m., Monday.

That was when a dark-colored SUV began to discharge its firearm at the woman’s black BMW Sedan.

She pulled over around Northwest Sixth Street and 125th Street in the middle of afternoon traffic where she spoke to police about the incident; the woman did not suffer from any injuries.

The northbound off-ramp on 125th street remains closed as the investigation is still active.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

