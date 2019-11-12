Police investigate shooting near Steve’s Pizza in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting at Steve’s Pizza in North Miami.

North Miami Police responded to the pizza shop along Northeast 121st Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just after 1 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape around the restaurant.

Witnesses in the area described what unfolded.

“A lot of us were confused,” a woman said. “I guess no one really realized what was going on and even [we] were startled and hesitant to claim that it was a shooting. Everyone went inside. Even my friends and I were like drop everything, go inside, try to find shelter because you never know. The person could still be out there and we were just trying to find shelter inside until the cops came.”

It’s unclear if anybody was shot or if police have a person in custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.