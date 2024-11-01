OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Opa-locka that claimed a woman’s life.

Police responded to reports of a shooting outside of Paloma Cafe near Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 135th Street, around 10:30p.m.,Thursday .

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car parked in front of the restaurant.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This discovery was the start of an investigation that would last nearly 12 hours.

In the day, 7News camera captured police tape that was wrapped around the business along with two BMW’s that were involved in the shooting parked out front.

Several evidence markers were taped onto the cars before they were towed away as part of the investigation.

At this time the woman’s identity has not been released.

Police detained a man and determined the incident was domestic, but they are working to determine the relationship between the two individuals.

It’s unclear if the man is facing any charges.

