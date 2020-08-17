Police investigate shooting near county line in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.
The incident happened at the shopping center at County Line Plaza located at 215th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m., Monday.
7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two vehicles appeared to have crashed into each other, and police have taped the area off.
Conflicting reports indicated there was a car crash and a hit and run, followed by a shooting, which prompted several women to run into the shopping center.
At least one person was transported to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The subject behind the shooting remains at large.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.