Police investigate shooting near county line in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

The incident happened at the shopping center at County Line Plaza located at 215th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two vehicles appeared to have crashed into each other, and police have taped the area off.

Conflicting reports indicated there was a car crash and a hit and run, followed by a shooting, which prompted several women to run into the shopping center.

At least one person was transported to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The subject behind the shooting remains at large.

