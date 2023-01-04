SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce was overhead around Southwest 132nd Avenue and 142nd Terrace, Wednesday morning.

Police said a fight broke out between two men which led one to shoot the other.

No word on whether any arrests have been made but the victim is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.