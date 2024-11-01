OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Opa-locka that claimed a woman’s life.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 135th Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a car.

She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police detaining a man where the shooting happened and are trying to figure out whether this was domestic.

