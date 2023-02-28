NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m., shots broke out at the 5000th block of 27th Avenue, Monday.

Investigators worked until Tuesday morning as they gathered information after the shooting killed one male driver and injured a female passenger.

Officials said the woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is expected to be OK.

Due to the investigation, the road is shut down between 54th Street and 50th Street in the Brownsville area.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.