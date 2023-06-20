NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives and police officers were on the scene in North Miami Beach after an apparent shooting took place Tuesday morning.

The incident took place on Northeast 170th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue where authorities have taped off the road.

Around 5 a.m., sources said fire rescue crews departed to take someone to a local hospital with a trauma alert.

The Mobile Command Center is also in the area, as well as Crime Scene Technicians, who are normally used for shooting investigations.

Information is limited as police continue their investigation.

The North Miami Beach Police Department has been contacted for more details involving this incident.

