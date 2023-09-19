NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were on the scene canvassing an area in Northeast Miami-Dade after a person was shot.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Northeast 147th Street and 18th Avenue where detectives found about 15 bullet casings on the ground.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported a person to a local trauma center.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has been contacted for more information.

