MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have blocked off an area in Miami as they investigate a crime scene.

A neighborhood swarmed with law enforcement officers near 10th Avenue and 55th Terrace, Monday morning.

Within the taped-off area on the street was a car with its windows shattered, possibly from bullets, and evidence markers.

Officers said there was a shooting that occurred around 10:45 p.m., Sunday.

Undercover police officers, that were stationed near Northwest Ninth Avenue and 55th Street, heard the shots and called for backup.

When police arrived on the scene, they found several guns in the area and detained several people in connection with the shooting.

Video footage showed investigators searching through a white car and guns placed on the white car with evidence markers near them; they towed away that same white as it is believed to be part of the incident.

Police said no one was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.