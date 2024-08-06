MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police investigation is underway at a gas station in Miami Gardens after, police said, there was a shooting in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Miami Gardens Police responded to a U-Gas fuel station, located at 19501 NW 2nd Ave., and found a man suffering gunshot wounds, officials stated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

Authorities reported that the subjects of the shooting were seen leaving the area in a white sedan vehicle.

According to 7News’ Steven Gray, blood was found near the cash register inside the gas station’s convenience store.

Outside the store, a pair of red shoes, trauma shears, and medical equipment were found, suggesting that medical personnel responded to the scene.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made, and the details of the incident remain unclear.

Miami Gardens Police have been contacted for more information.

