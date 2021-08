CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a rollover wreck in Coral Gables.

7 SkyForce captured one car flipped over Monday at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Le Juene Road after a collision.

The second car was seen on the sidewalk.

Traffic was being diverted from the area, but roads have since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.