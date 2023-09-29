SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, an incident that has led to the closure of Bird Road and sent one person to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the incident in the area along Bird Road, near Southwest 112th Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 4:45 p.m.

A black SUV was seen with its driver’s side window shattered.

MDFR officials said one person was transported to an area hospital with minor abrasions.

Bird Road has been shut down in both directions, so drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

