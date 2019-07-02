Police investigate possible road rage along Dolphin Expressway near MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible case of road rage along the Dolphin Expressway.

Authorities said two cars came off the highway onto northbound Le Jeune Road and 31st Street where the police were called, Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police responded and stopped the cars, a sedan and SUV, near Miami International Airport.

Officials said a weapon was shown during the alleged road rage.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a person was removed from the sedan and put in the back of a cruiser.

