MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence in a Miami Lakes residential area Friday as police investigate a possible murder-suicide.

According to Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a call came in from a relative who was trying to locate someone from inside the residence.

The relative made their way to the home located on Northwest 87th Court, near 148th Terrace, and notified the police.

Upon arrival, police did an outer perimeter search of the home and found an unlocked window which they used to gain entry into the home.

They found a victim deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police said a total of five victims, two males, and three females were found inside the home. One person appears to be dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It still remains unknown how long the victims have been deceased inside the home.

They do not believe there is a threat to public safety and this remains an active investigation.

