Police investigate possible abduction of woman in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible abduction of a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident occurred outside of a home along Southwest 99th Avenue and 42nd Street at approximately 6:25 p.m., Monday.

A witness told police they saw a female being forcefully thrown into an older model minivan.

Doorbell surveillance video captured what appeared to be an argument between a man and a woman in front of a home.

“It was screaming, like, a lady yelling,” said a witness.

In the video, the woman could be heard pleading in Spanish for the man to leave her alone, screaming, “Leave me alone” and “Let me go!”

The man could be seen grabbing the woman by the back of her head and pushing her into the front seat of the vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Sienna, before driving off.

Officials said multiple witnesses claimed they saw the vehicle drive off after seeing what they believed was an abduction.

“Knowing that it was near us, it’s very, very scary,” said area resident Nicole Martinez.

Officials said it’s a possibility the man and woman know each other.

“We’re not discarding the possibility that this could be a misunderstanding,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome, “but until our detectives don’t speak to the parties involved, we’ll not discard that, and the Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to work day and night to try to locate these individuals.”

As police continue their investigation, neighbors are left living in fear with no sense of security.

“We don’t even know if it was people that live here. It’s scary, ’cause we can’t get much detail,” said Martinez.

