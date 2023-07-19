SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are actively investigating a package theft that took place in seconds at a residence in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance footage captured the thief pulling up to the home near Southwest 144th Avenue and 285th Street on Sunday.

The video footage revealed a man arriving at the scene in a silver SUV and exiting the vehicle. He made his way to the front porch of the targeted home and snatched a package left on the doorstep before he returned to his waiting car.

Authorities have released several images showcasing the man’s face to aid the public in identifying the culprit.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the individual’s identity or details related to the incident to come forward and contact the police immediately.

Package theft has become an increasing concern for residents in the area as just last week, a woman was arrested for a package theft in Hialeah; her accomplice is still at large.

Anyone with information on this thief is urged to call their local law enforcement.

