NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrived in a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after an alleged shooting.

A car was seen between 83rd Street and 82nd Street on North Miami Court with a yellow tarp over the driver-side door, around 9 a.m., Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said there was a man in a vehicle that was shot up and he was found dead inside.

Officers taped off an apartment complex nearby.

