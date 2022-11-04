NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers surrounded a crime scene in Northwest Miami-Dade with their guns drawn.

Several police cruisers surrounded an area as they investigated a death that happened on Northwest 72nd Street near 14th Avenue, around 6 a.m., Friday.

Around 4 a.m., first responders and police arrived on the scene to perform life-saving procedures on one person that was found dead.

The person was found near a car.

A loved one of the victim said this was a shooting.

According to relatives, the man was in his late 20s and he was shot in front of his grandmother’s house. They have no idea what could have led up to this incident as the man that was shot normally stayed out of trouble.

It is still unknown whether investigators are declaring this incident as a homicide or if they are looking for another person involved.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

