NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police swarmed a South Florida neighborhood as an investigation unfolded.

Officers were seen on Northwest 10th Avenue and 131st Street in North Miami after they responded to a call about gunshots in the neighborhood, Wednesday night.

Just moments before, police officers received an initial call where they responded to an area nearby.

According to a police report, 911 dispatchers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 95th Street around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said one person was shot and another woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg; they were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Three people were shot in the lower extremities of their bodies at the other scene but it is unclear if these two incidents are related; those people were also taken to local hospitals.

The crime scene has been cleared as of Thursday morning.

7News was able to talk to a woman who heard the shots in the area.

“[I] heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets go off,” said the woman. “After about 10 minutes the police showed up and they just blocked it off. They started taking people to the hospital. It was crazy.”

