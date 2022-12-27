NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a young child.

Authorities were gathered at an apartment complex near Northeast 10th Avenue and 163rd Street, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.

Investigators were at the scene for hours going in and out of the apartment that is covered by a yellow tarp as they collected more information.

