NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a young child and her mother.

Authorities were gathered at an apartment complex near Northeast 10th Avenue and 163rd Street, Tuesday morning.

According to police, the 3-year-old female child was found dead after being stabbed by her mother. The mother was taken into custody without incident.

**UPDATE** @myNMBPolice can confirm that the child (3 year old female victim) was stabbed by the mother. 911 call came in via a female alleging to be the mother. The mother is in police custody. Nothing further at this time. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 27, 2022

Investigators were at the scene for hours going in and out of the apartment that is covered by a yellow tarp as they collected more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.