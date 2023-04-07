MIAMI (WSVN) - Police conducted an investigation in Miami after two people were found stabbed near the intersection of Northeast Third Court and 79th Street.

On Friday morning, Miami Fire Rescue transported a man and woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Both victims appeared to be in their 20s.

It remains unclear what led up to the violent act.

