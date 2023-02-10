MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to a neighborhood after a shooting left two teenagers dead on the street.

On Friday morning, Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene at midnight, they found a four-door sedan and two male teens that suffered gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews performed life-saving measures but both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on the road as well as crime scene workers collecting items for their investigation.

Police are still investigating this crime.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.