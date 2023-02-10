MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning.

Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street.

Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on the road as well as crime scene workers collecting items for their investigation.

Yellow tarps were also covering the bodies of those deceased on the scene.

Police are still investigating this crime.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.