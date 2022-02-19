MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that left a man dead

The incident happened between Southwest Eighth and 10th streets, Saturday.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim, who was in his late 40s, died from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s body was found lying on the sidewalk by a famous park in the area.

Units surrounded the area for hours to search for any clues.

An area resident said he heard gunfire.

“I woke up to about like three to four really loud gunshots. Like, I immediately knew what it was, because I’ve heard them here before,” said the resident. “I pretty much jumped up and came outside. I look over to my right, and I see they’re running over to the guy, he’s on the sidewalk. He’s like, right down, literally a few feet from my house.”

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

