MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Little Havana.

Viewer video showed the scene of the crime as it unfolded along Northwest Eighth Avenue and First Street just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Law enforcement agents quickly blocked off the street as soon as they arrived.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital; his condition is unknown.

