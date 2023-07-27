MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police officers responded to a hit-and-run incident involving three pedestrians, Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the scene of a community resource center located on the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

According to officials, the driver traveled northbound as they exited the parking lot of the building. The driver then struck three pedestrians standing on the lot.

Police said the driver fled the scene in their vehicle in an unknown direction.

Two pedestrians remained on the scene, while one pedestrian was airlifted to a local hospital, said officials.

