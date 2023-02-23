MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run near a Publix Supermarket parking lot.

Just before 6 a.m., police were on the scene near Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace, Thursday.

According to officials, a woman was left dead on the scene after the driver fled the scene.

Just before 12:30 p.m., detectives confirmed that the hit-and-run was a homicide.

Authorities are now searching for the driver as they review surveillance videos in the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.

