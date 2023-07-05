SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal traffic crash involving three vehicles occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade, shutting down a street for hours.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. near SW 147th Avenue and 288th Street.

According to authorities, the passenger of one of the vehicles involved died at the scene as a result of their injuries. The driver of the same vehicle was transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they are currently reported to be in stable condition.

The drivers of the remaining two vehicles, who were the sole occupants, sustained injuries and received on-site treatment. Their injuries were not severe, and they were subsequently released.

Details regarding the cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not yet been disclosed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is actively investigating the incident to gather further information and determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

As of 3:30 p.m., the surrounding area remains closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

