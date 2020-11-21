Police investigate fatal stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight in Miami Beach.

The stabbing occurred on Seventh Street between Washington and Ocean Drive on Collins Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Police said they found a man who was stabbed in the chest and eventually died on the scene.

7News cameras showed a body covered in a blood-spattered tarp on the sidewalk.

It is unclear what led up to the confrontation and stabbing.

Police said they are looking for a man somewhere in his 20s or 30s, but they don’t have a description of him.

If you have any information on the stabbing that may lead to the subject’s arrest, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

