Police investigate fatal stabbing, arrest alleged armed robber in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While police were investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight in Miami Beach, they arrested an alleged armed robber who, they said, yanked the chain off of a legally blind tourist’s neck.

The stabbing occurred on Seventh Street between Washington and Ocean Drive on Collins Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m., Saturday.

Miami Beach Police said they found a man who was stabbed in the chest and eventually died on the scene. 7News cameras showed a body covered in a blood-spattered tarp on the sidewalk.

Antonio Puerto shared surveillance video from his family’s business on the corner of Seventh Street and Collins Avenue.

“It’s crazy that this happened here in front of the restaurant,” he said. “It’s very scary because we actually work right here.”

In the video, several people could be seen gathering on the street. Moments later, one person appears to start to walk away and then drops onto the middle of the road.

Officers shut down the area hours later as they investigate what led up to the deadly interaction.

While Puerto is used to things getting a little rowdy around the area, he said he has never seen something this intense so close to his business.

“A couple of accidents but nothing like that,” he said.

Police said they are looking for a man somewhere in his 20s or 30s, but they do not have a description of him.

Around seven hours later, police said a legally blind man visiting from Chicago was robbed at gunpoint by Edward Smallwood in the area of Collins Avenue and 10th Avenue, three blocks away from the stabbing scene.

According to the arrest report, Smallwood pressed a gun to the victim’s back and yanked a chain from his neck. He then took off going southbound on Collins Avenue, but according to witnesses, the victim’s friends went after him.

Kailey Gillen was in town from Colorado and saw the whole thing unfold.

She works as a first responder and said the incident is something she is used to seeing at home because of the nature of her work. However, she said she never expected to witness it on vacation.

“Initially, I thought they were just playing around with each other like hokey pokey in the street. That’s not what it ended up being,” Gillen said. “Two of that guy’s friends chased him down. They got into a scuffle, a pretty bad one.”

Surveillance video captured officers quickly responding to the call, and they eventually arrested Smallwood, who denied the allegations of a robbery.

“We thought we were just gonna come down here and have a good vacation on the beach, and for the most part, it was up until this morning,” Gillen said.

If you have any information on the stabbing that may lead to the subject’s arrest, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.