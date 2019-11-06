Police investigate fatal shooting of man in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man was shot dead overnight in Cutler Bay during a home invasion.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 99th Avenue, just after 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the subjects waited outside the 31-year-old man’s home.

Once Daniel Mackey opened his door, they ambushed him and forced their way inside his home, police said.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The gunmen didn’t stop there, however.

Police said they stole several items from inside the home before fleeing in a black Dodge van.

“Peaceful is definitely a way that I would describe this whole area. Nothing like this has ever happened in my neighborhood before, and I’ve lived here 28 years, so it’s strange,” said Melissa Rosales, who lives in the area. “I think the worst I’ve ever heard is someone will swipe an Amazon package off your front porch around Christmas time.”

The vehicle may be connected to other robberies in the area.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

